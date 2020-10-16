Missouri Submits 111-page COVID-19 Vaccine Plan to CDC

Missouri has submitted its plan for administering the impending COVID vaccine to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The state will receive feedback from the CDC on the 111-page plan by October 26. State Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Director Dr. Randall Williams said that the plan’s hallmark is collaboration and coordination.

The plan is a tiered plan, and phase one calls for vaccinating health care workers and long-term care facility staff. Missouri’s plan is based upon CDC’s anticipation of a phased availability of vaccines within the state.