A Poplar Bluff resident was arrested in Cape Girardeau on Monday on drug possession charges. Officials with the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Department reported that 38-year-old Nicole Schrum was taken into custody on possession of a controlled substance – meth, as well as both a felony and misdemeanor charge on possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the Cape Girardeau County Jail following her arrest.

Like this: Like Loading...