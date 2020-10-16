U.S. Attorney General Barr announces federal operation has captured 650 suspects in St. Louis

U.S. Attorney General William Barr visited St. Louis yesterday to announce a federal operation has led to the arrests of more than 650 suspects – 34 of which are accused of murder. Barr said that since the start of Operation Legend in St. Louis, the city’s murder rate has declined by 49 percent and reports of rape have dropped by 38 percent. During the announcement, St. Louis Police Chief Jon Hayden said the additional boots on the ground have been desperately needed.

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Jeff Jensen said his office has never prosecuted so many people in a short period of time.