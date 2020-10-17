Trading Post – October 17

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

26 in bicycle – $40 – ph #: 573-513-1006

Model 12 Winchester – ph #: 573-380-3180

Fireplace insert – w/blowers – $100 – ph #: 450-4804

Animal cage

Antique china cabinet – $500 – ph #: 573-421-2358

Fireplace insert – ph #: 380-0986

Landscape pavers – $75/all – ph #: 573-788-2236

16 in. girls bicycle – $10

Extra large toaster over – $10

Jiffy pot – $10  

Assorted dishes – ph #: 573-225-5382

Beginner’s guitar – $45

Buying: tractor tires – ph #: 573-282-2268

Registered Alaskan Malamute – female

Electric lift chair – $350

Buying: Vintage jeweled pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

Chevy Trail Blazer – $2,900 – ph #: 722-3729

Hiring persons to move boxes – ph #: 573-225-2000

Stihl weed eater – $85

Poulan chain saw – $55 – ph #: 334-1757

‘82 GMC Cargo van – $3,500

Martin circulating wood stove – $100

Buying: Round tote tank – ph #: 618-521-4515

Utility cabinet

18 ft aluminum ladder – ph #: 334-2055

