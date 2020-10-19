Chaffee man sentenced to prison for nine years in firearms possession case

A Chaffee man was sentenced Thursday to more than nine years in federal prison following his guilty plea to being a previously-convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Evidence presented at the sentencing hearing established that 25-year-old Seth Barnhart threatened his ex-girlfriend with a firearm during an altercation last January. Officers with the Scott City Police Department conducted a traffic stop of Barnhart’s car shortly after the altercation and discovered a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol under the driver’s seat. A criminal background check revealed Barnhart was a convicted felon and was therefore prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law. His criminal history includes, among other things, felony convictions for drug-related offenses. After serving the 115-month sentence, Barnhart will be placed on supervised release for three years.

