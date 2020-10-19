Poplar Bluff PD searching for suspect in theft investigation

Authorities with the Poplar Bluff Police Department are currently searching for a suspect in regards to a theft investigation. According to the department, a male suspect was caught on video surveillance taking merchandise from a local storefront. The video of the theft, as well as imagery of the suspect, is available at the Poplar Bluff Police Department’s Facebook page. If you know the identity of the man in the video, you are asked to contact the department by calling 573-686-8632.

