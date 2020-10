Oct. 19th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 27 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 4 new probable cases, and 31 new recoveries. There are 2,537 confirmed cases and 101 probable cases. This brings the total to 2,638 cases with 2,064 recoveries, and 44 deaths in the county. 612 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 1,556 are in the City of Cape, and 457 are in Jackson.

Oct. 17th – 19th Reports:

Bollinger – 596 cases (555 confirmed, 41 probable), 462 recoveries, 2 deaths

32 new confirmed

Perry – 878 cases (810 confirmed, 68 probable), 822 recoveries, 9 deaths

22 new confirmed

1 new probable

21 new recoveries

Scott – 1,346 cases, 998 recoveries, 20 deaths

43 new cases

58 new recoveries

Stoddard – 928 cases, 720 recoveries, 18 deaths

42 new cases

51 new recoveries