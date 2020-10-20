Trial set for Poplar Bluff man on multiple felony charges

A trial has been set for a Poplar Bluff man who shot at officers attempting to arrest him in July of 2018. The Butler County Sheriff’s Department reports that 30-year-old James Johnson Jr. will appear in court for state felony charges on 1st degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, resisting arrest, and unlawful possession of a firearm. These charges stem from an investigation made from the 2018 report, where Johnson shot at multiple authorities, including a Poplar Bluff officer, while they were attempting to take him into custody. He was taken into custody following a short standoff. He will appear in court on November 17th for these charges.

