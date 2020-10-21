Missouri AG targets landlords of massage parlors to fight human trafficking across the state

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says his office is going after human trafficking by targeting illicit massage businesses across the state. Schmitt says this approach is the first of its kind, and in the first phase they have found the illegal massage parlors through ads on sex websites.

He says 50 percent of the landlords have agreed to evict these tenants, and the next two phases will be filing lawsuits and prosecuting criminal cases. He says illegal massage businesses are the number one place to find human trafficking and prostitution.