Oct. 20th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 42 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1 new probable case, and 66 new recoveries. There are 2,579 confirmed cases and 102 probable cases. This brings the total to 2,681 cases with 2,130 recoveries, and 44 deaths in the county. 622 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 1,590 are in the City of Cape, and 469 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 596 cases (555 confirmed, 41 probable), 462 recoveries, 2 deaths

Perry – 878 cases (810 confirmed, 68 probable), 822 recoveries, 9 deaths

Scott – 1,360 cases, 1,038 recoveries, 20 deaths

14 new cases

40 new recoveries

Stoddard – 955 cases, 756 recoveries, 19 deaths

1 new death

27 new cases

36 new recoveries