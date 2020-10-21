One dead in two-vehicle traffic crash in Alexander County

A 65-year-old male from Charleston, MO, died yesterday afternoon after a head-on collision on Illinois 127, about a half mile south of Elco in Alexander County. A preliminary investigation indicated that James Bruenderman was driving a white Dodge truck southbound on Illinois 127 as a semi, driven by 34-year-old David Berry of Willisville,IL, was traveling northbound. For unknown reasons, Bruenderman crossed the center line and hit the semi head on. Both vehicles left the roadway and came to a stop in the west ditch. Bruenderman was pronounced dead at the scene. Berry was uninjured. The crash is still under investigation.

