Former Poplar Bluff officer pleads guilty to child porn charge

A former officer with the Poplar Bluff Police Department pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge on Tuesday. The Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that 40 year old Brandon Hopper pleaded guilty to a felony offense of sexual exploitation of a minor by production of child pornography during a federal court case. The charge stems from a report that Hopper and Amber Longhibler exchanged sexually explicit material depicting a female minor by phone, and both admitted to taking and sharing multiple photographs through text messages. Hopper faces a minimum of 15 years in federal prison on the charge, and has a sentencing set for January 20th. Longhibler has a sentencing scheduled for December 8th.

Like this: Like Loading...