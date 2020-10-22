Shooting in Cape

The Southeast Missourian reports that Cape Girardeau authorities responded to a shooting in the 300 block of South Spring Street shortly after noon yesterday. The victim suffered a superficial wound in the incident, which occurred on Bloomfield and Hanover streets. The victim drove to the Spring Street location after the incident. Authorities found handgun shell casings at the scene and bullet holes in the victim’s vehicle. Cape Girardeau PD says there are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information on this matter may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Like this: Like Loading...