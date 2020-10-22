Thursday, October 22nd, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida man is accused of using a 24-cent packet of Kool-Aid to rack up nearly $1,000 in fraudulent charges at a Walmart in North Naples. 37-year-old Bradley D. Young, who is also a felon out of Ohio, faces grand theft and shoplifting charges.

Police were called to the store at around 5:45 p.m. Sunday on reports of a theft in progress. Police said that a store loss prevention officer watched him scan merchandise with a Kool-Aid packet concealed in his hand so the items rang up as 24-cents each.

Young is accused of ringing up three packets and some other small items totaling $24.44 for $994.13 worth of merchandise. The worker told police she recognized Young from a prior incident at the store.

He is accused of walking out of the store with a shopping cart of unpaid items, including a scooter valued at $248, a dual navigation system valued at $119.87 and $160 worth of batteries. Deputies arrested him at the store.