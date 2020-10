Oct. 22nd Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 9 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 4 new probable cases, and 27 new recoveries. There are 2,630 confirmed cases and 109 probable cases. This brings the total to 2,739 cases with 2,202 recoveries, and 49 deaths in the county. 643 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 1,610 are in the City of Cape, and 486 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 615 cases (571 confirmed, 44 probable), 503 recoveries, 2 deaths

5 new confirmed

Perry – 895 cases (826 confirmed, 69 probable), 836 recoveries, 9 deaths

Scott – 1,424 cases, 1,080 recoveries, 21 deaths

40 new cases

19 new recoveries

Stoddard – 989 cases, 797 recoveries, 20 deaths

18 new cases

15 new recoveries