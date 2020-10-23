PAW PATROL LIVE! at THE SHOW ME CENTER RESCHEDULED

VStar Entertainment Group announces today PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” performances scheduled for November 17 & 18, 2020 (originally scheduled for March 24 & 25, 2020) at The Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO have been rescheduled to May 18 & 19, 2021. This announcement comes following postponement and/or cancellations of numerous VStar Entertainment shows across the country due to COVID-19.

Tickets for the newly scheduled performances on Tuesday, May 18 and Wednesday, May 19, 2021 will be automatically transferred and honored for the respective November dates and times. If fans are unable to attend, they should request their refund at point of purchase.

RESCHEDULED PAW Patrol LIVE! PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

• Tuesday, May 18, 2021 @ 6:00PM (originally Tuesday, March 24 or November 17, 2020 @ 6:00PM)

• Wednesday, May 19, 2021 @ 6:00PM (originally Wednesday, March 25 or November 18, 2020 @ 6:00PM)

For any other questions, please contact The Show Me Center at (573) 651-5000 or via email at smc@semo.edu.