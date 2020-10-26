3 teens killed in Sunday crash in Johnson County

Illinois State Police investigators report that six teenagers were riding together in a vehicle that left the roadway and hit a tree early Sunday morning in Johnson County. The crash happened at 2:46 a.m. on Ozark Road near Locust Street. The crash report says the vehicle was headed westbound when it left the road to the right and hit a tree. Three teens in the vehicle died from their injuries. The deceased are 18-year-old Jordan Davidson, who was also the driver, a 17-year-old, and a 15-year-old. Three other teens were hurt and taken to an area hospital. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

