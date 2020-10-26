FBI looking for fugitive in St. Louis and Kansas City

The FBI in St. Louis and Kansas City are asking for your help in finding a wanted fugitive. Police are looking for Christopher Rogan and he is considered armed and dangerous. Rogan is wanted for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to distribute and the distribution of meth in St. Louis from January 2015 to September of 2019. The FBI says Rogan has tattoos on both ankles, both arms, both legs, his chest and an “R” on his forearm. He also has a pierced left ear and a pierced tongue. The FBI says he lives both in Kansas City and St. Louis. The FBI Wanted poster with details and photo can be viewed or downloaded from here: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/cei/christopher-brian-rogan

