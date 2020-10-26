Missouri to reimburse some substitute teachers taking speedy training

The state is repaying some Missourians who are taking a temporary 20-hour online training class to become a substitute teacher. The program is intended to help curtail a shortage of substitutes during the ongoing spread of COVID-19. Kari Monsees, with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, says the Governor’s Office has designated two-million dollars in coronavirus relief funds to help cover the personal costs.

Individuals who have paid the online training fee of $175 and/or the application fee of $50 from August 18 through November 4 will be repaid. Schools must submit an online application to the department by November 4 to reimburse substitutes for their background check fee.