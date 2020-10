Oct. 26th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 1 new COVID-19 related death, 42 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 40 new recoveries. There are 2,763 confirmed cases and 113 probable cases. This brings the total to 2,876 cases with 2,298 recoveries, and 50 deaths in the county. 681 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 1,675 are in the City of Cape, and 520 are in Jackson.

Saturday (24th) – Monday (26th) Reports:

Bollinger – 661 cases (583 confirmed, 47 probable), 526 recoveries, 4 deaths

2 new deaths

31 new confirmed

11 new recoveries

Perry – 924 cases (856 confirmed, 68 probable), 869 recoveries, 9 deaths

22 new confirmed

17 new recoveries

Scott – 1,435 cases, 1,099 recoveries, 21 deaths

No report. Stats will be updated today.

Stoddard – 1,041 cases, 821 recoveries, 20 deaths

26 new cases

10 new recoveries