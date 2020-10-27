Structure Fire on N. Lorimer

Cape Girardeau Fire Department units received a call yesterday evening from a second floor resident that said his apartment had smoke in it from an unknown source on N. Lorimer. A first alarm assignment was requested. Arriving units found light smoke in a first floor hallway and heavier smoke was visible in a first floor apartment. No one was home in that apartment and entry was forced. Once inside firefighters located a fire in the front bedroom of the apartment. The fire was quickly extinguished and overhaul operations began. The structure was a large residence that had been converted into 4 separate apartments. There was little fire extension into the apartment above and no fire damage to the other 2 apartments. Smoke and fire damage was contained to original apartment. CGFD units all cleared the scene within an hour of the initial call. There was about $40,000 worth of damage. There were no injuries.

