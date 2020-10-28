Interstate crash claims life of Perryville woman

A two-vehicle crash Sunday on I-55 in Ste. Genevieve County claimed the life of an 81-year-old Perryville woman. At about 4:45 a.m., a 1989 Chevrolet pickup was travelling northbound on the interstate near the 157 mile marker. 57-year-old Lori Rollette, of Perryville, was driving the truck when it was hit from behind by a 2010 Ford Fusion, driven by an unknown person. The impact caused Rollette’s vehicle to travel off the right side of the highway and into a guardrail. Her passenger, Shirley Rollette was injured during the crash. She was taken from the scene to Mercy Hospital Jefferson, where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the Ford fled the scene.

Like this: Like Loading...