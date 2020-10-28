Perryville woman dies in UTV crash

A 39-year-old Perryville woman died Friday night after a UTV crash. The crash happened at about 11 p.m. Jacqueline Miller was a passenger in a 2020 Polaris RZRXP utility vehicle driven by 37-year-old Stephanie Stark, of Perryville, and was ejected from the vehicle after Stark sharply turned to the left while on private property. The report indicated Stark was wearing a safety device but Miller was not. Perry County sheriff’s deputies assisted at the scene. Miller was pronounced dead at Perry County Memorial Hospital shortly after midnight Saturday morning.

