Cape Central High School going virtual

Out of an abundance of caution, Cape Central High School is transitioning to virtual learning for one week. This will begin Monday, November 2, 2020 and students will return on Monday, November 9, 2020. Students were already scheduled to be out of the building the next two days for family conferences and a staff professional development day. This decision was made due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases requiring students and staff at Cape Central High to quarantine. Again, this only impacts the high school. All other buildings will remain in-person at his time.

Like this: Like Loading...