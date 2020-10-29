Cape Girardeau County Public Health Board Amends Face Covering Order

The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center is notifying you of an amendment of the Emergency Face Covering Order. The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Board voted unanimously on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, to continue the face covering requirements of all visitors and residents of Cape Girardeau County when in public spaces unless exempted by 1.04 Provision 2 or until the following events occur.

The Face-Covering Order shall remain in effect until one of the following events occur:

1. The Viral (PT-PCR) Lab Test Positivity Rate for Cape Girardeau is below 5% for a two-week period, and the rolling 14-day case count of new COVID-19 cases is below 200 for a two-week period. The Emergency Face Covering Order will then be lowered to “Strong Recommended.” The Order will revert to “Required” if the Positivity Rate goes above 10% for a two-week period, and the rolling case count of new COVID-19 cases goes above 250 for a two-week period.

OR,

2. A COVID-19 vaccine becomes widely available to the general public

OR,

3. A highly-effective, relatively low-cost COVID-19 therapeutic treatment becomes widely available.

The amendment will take effect immediately. The criteria for lifting the Order were chosen in light of the White House Coronavirus Taskforce recommendations, and previous community spread control.

Considerations for wearing face coverings include:

• Cloth face coverings help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others.

• Cloth face coverings reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely used by people in public settings.

• Cloth face coverings should NOT be worn by children under the age of 3 or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

Cloth face coverings are a barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto others, which can occur when talking, coughing, or sneezing. The CDC recommends face-coverings based on what they know about the role respiratory droplets play in the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, paired with emerging evidence from clinical and laboratory studies showing that cloth face coverings reduce the spray of droplets when worn over the nose and mouth. For a list of recent studies that demonstrate the efficacy of face coverings, please visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover-guidance.html. For more information, visit our website at http://www.cgcohealthdept.com/Corona%20Virus.aspx or the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.