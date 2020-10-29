Miller honored for judicial service

A group composed of judges from across the state honored Judge Frank Miller of Cape Girardeau for his work in a program filling judicial needs around Missouri. Miller’s award stemmed from his participation in the state’s judicial transfer program, which assigns judges to preside over cases anywhere in the state for various reasons and came at the annual meeting of the Judicial Conference of Missouri. A typical reason for such a need involves judges who recuse from hearing a case. Judge Frank E. Miller has served as an associate circuit judge since January 1, 2019. Originally from Jackson, Miller lives in Cape Girardeau with his wife and three children. He previously worked as an assistant prosecuting attorney for Cape Girardeau County for approximately eight years. While working as a prosecutor, Miller was the recipient of the prestigious Lon O. Hocker Trial Lawyer Award in 2017, presented by the Missouri Bar Foundation. Prior to serving as a prosecutor, Miller was an aide to former U.S. Representative Jo Ann Emerson (R-MO 8) for almost five and a half years. Miller earned his bachelor’s degree in 2002 from Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, and his law degree in 2005 from the University of Missouri – Kansas City.

Like this: Like Loading...