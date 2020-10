Oct. 28th Cape County COVID Update

Yesterday evening, the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 56 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 3 new probable cases, and 45 new recoveries. There are 2,842 confirmed cases and 119 probable cases. This brings the total to 2,961 cases with 2,350 recoveries, and 50 deaths in the county. 696 of the cases are in Cape Girardeau County, 1,729 are in the City of Cape, and 536 are in Jackson.

Bollinger – 675 cases (625 confirmed, 50 probable), 537 recoveries, 4 deaths

8 new confirmed

11 new recoveries

Perry – 939 cases (871 confirmed, 68 probable), 882 recoveries, 9 deaths

15 new confirmed

13 new recoveries

Scott – 1,528 cases, 1,240 recoveries, 27 deaths

1 new death

40 new cases

25 new recoveries

Stoddard – 1,093 cases, 821 recoveries, 22 deaths

22 new cases

70 new recoveries