The 411 on poll watchers in Missouri
Missouri law allows the chairs of each Democratic and Republican county committee to name one poll watcher for each location where votes are counted on Election Day. The individuals are there to observe voting and vote-counting but are not allowed to interact with voters or interfere with the voting process. FBI Special Agent C.J. Sanders said that poll watchers have rules to follow.
Under federal law and state law, voter intimidation is punishable by up to one year in jail.