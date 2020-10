A Dexter woman was arrested in Stoddard County on Wednesday on multiple offenses. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department reports that 21-year-old Bailey McCoy-Richie was booked on tampering with a motor vehicle, 5 counts of 1st degree motor vehicle theft, and 5 counts of stealing $750 or more by larceny. She is currently being held at the Stoddard County Jail, with no bond.

