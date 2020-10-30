Missouri’s largest hospitals feeling COVID-19 strain trickling in from rural areas
Some of Missouri’s largest hospitals are getting an increased number of COVID-19 patients from rural areas. During a briefing yesterday in Springfield, Governor Parson said he met with CoxHealth in Springfield and the hospital is feeling that strain.
Kansas City area hospital leaders say admissions are being pushed over the top there because of patients coming from rural areas. Around 68% of Missouri counties lack intensive care units.