A Poplar Bluff man was taken into custody in Stoddard County on Saturday on resisting arrest. Officials with the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department report that Michael Furtado was arrested on a warrant out of Stoddard County for peace disturbance, and resisting or interfering with an arrest or detention. He was transported to the Stoddard County Jail following his arrest, on a $7,500 cash only bond.

