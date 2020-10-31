Trading Post – October 31

Landscape pavers – 167 pieces – $75/all – ph #: 573-788-2236

————–

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

Used fishing tackle – ph #: 243-3894

————–

Paid of OSHA-rated leather work shoes – size 9 – $70 – ph #: 314-243-6197

————–

Queen-size RV mattress – ph #: 573-225-2493

————–

Epiphone mandolin w/case – $165

Acoustic guitar – $275 – ph #: 573-282-2268

————–

Tilt-bed trailer – 5×10 – $575 – ph #: 334-1757

————–

Yamaha Rhino

Wilderness camper trailer

Wood stoves w/pipe – ph #: 421-5385

————–

26 in men’s bicycle – $45

Battery-powered push mower – $30 – ph #: 573-270-9582

————–

Buying: Hi-8 camcorder – ph #: 334-3595

————–

Pro Line bow w/arrows – $50 – ph #: 352-0185

————–

Tractor

‘89 Lincoln Town Car – ph #: 573-703-1237

