Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says local election authorities have received more than 723,000 mail-in and absentee ballots so far for the general election.

Ashcroft expects Missouri’s voter turnout to be about 70 percent. Voters can cast an absentee ballot in-person at their local election authority until November 2 at 5 p.m. The polls are open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.