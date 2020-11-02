Sikeston man faces charges in attempted bank robberies

Friday afternoon, Charleston DPS was notified of a bank robbery at the Citizens Bank on East Commercial Street. No one was injured in the robbery, and the suspect fled on foot. Sikeston DPS had investigated a similar bank robbery about an hour before the robbery in Charleston, and officers were searching for a suspect vehicle from that incident. A short time later, officers of the MO State Highway Patrol and Sikeston DPS stopped a vehicle in Sikeston. The driver of the vehicle was believed to be the suspect in the robbery in Charleston and taken into custody. The investigation has determined that the two bank robberies were related. 54-year-old Keith Dunlap, of Sikeston, was taken into custody and is being held in the Scott County Jail on charges of 1st degree robbery. His bond has been set at $500,000 cash only. Dunlap is facing charges in Scott County as well.

