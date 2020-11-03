On Halloween night, officers with the Poplar Bluff Police Department conducted their annual Halloween Sex Offender Compliance Check. Six offenders were found out of compliance; two felony charges and four misdemeanor charges will be referred to the Butler County Prosecuting Attorney. This is a 600% increase over their yearly average. 79-year-old Conrad Brin was arrested on a Butler County warrant for Possession of Child Pornography. Brin was lodged in the Butler County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond. Over the past 10 years Poplar Bluff PD officers have conducted 59 sex offender compliance checks (including 10 annual Halloween Compliance Checks); and have investigated 198 felony violations of state and federal Sex Offender Registration statutes. In 2020 they investigated 30 separate felony violations, which is a 50% increase over prior years. Eighty of the 208 sex offenders registered in Butler County live inside Poplar Bluff city limits.

