Tuesday, November 4th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

According to officials, a man in Indiana was arrested over the weekend after allegedly assaulting two workers at a polling location. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that deputies responded Saturday to a “disturbance” at a voting center in Mulberry, located about twelve miles outside Lafayette.

48-year-old Douglas Earl had entered the polling site wanting to vote, but did not have the required valid ID and was turned away by poll workers. Earl then began to walk around the inside of the building around where the voting machines were, and again was told to leave by poll workers.

“After several attempts to get him to leave, the subject began striking two workers,” the sheriff’s office said Monday. Earl was arrested for battery resulting in bodily injury and disorderly conduct.