ISP investigation leads to Choate Mental Health employee’s arrest

An Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation (DII) investigation led to the arrest of an employee of the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS), Choate Mental Health Developmental Center in Anna, IL. 57-year-old Teresa Smith, of Pulaski, IL, has been charged with Official Misconduct and Obstructing Justice. On February 5, 2020, the Illinois State Police DII were requested by IDHS staff to investigate a battery allegation by a Mental Health Technician on a resident at Choate Mental Health Development Center. After a comprehensive, cooperative investigation involving IDHS, and led by ISP, the Union County State’s Attorney’s Office issued a summons on October 29, 2020 for Smith with a required appearance date of December 4, 2020 in Union County.

Like this: Like Loading...