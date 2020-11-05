Nov. 3rd – Nov. 4th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 43 new cases of COVID19 in the region. There are 35 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 1,965 cases, 1,236 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 151 (81 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 62 (42 recoveries)

Johnson: 450 (276 recoveries)

Massac: 179 (92 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 45 (22 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 250 (188 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 828 (535 recoveries, 21 deaths)