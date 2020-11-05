Thursday, November 5th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday made a pair of Election Day gaffes during a rare in-person campaign stop in Philadelphia, saying his late son Beau Biden was a senator and mixing up his granddaughters’ names.

Just hours before potentially becoming the nation’s oldest-ever president-elect, Biden spoke about his family to a crowd of supporters in swing state Pennsylvania’s largest city.

“This is my son, Beau Biden, who a lot of you helped elect to the Senate in Delaware, this is my granddaughter Natalie — no wait, I’ve got the wrong one. This is Natalie, this is Beau’s daughter,” Biden said as he introduced his granddaughters.

The former vice president initially identified his 20-year-old granddaughter Finnegan Biden whose father is Hunter Biden, as the 16-year-old Natalie. Last month, Biden appeared to forget Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney’s name and said, “I’m running as a proud Democrat for the Senate.”