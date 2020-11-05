Vehicle fire in garage

CGFD units were dispatched for a vehicle on fire in a garage at 631 Napa Circle. The first unit arrived on scene within 3 minutes of being dispatched and found smoke showing from the closed garage door. FD personnel gained access to the garage from inside of the duplex and found the vehicle actively burning inside the garage. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes of arrival. Fire damage was contained to the vehicle and garage. The rest of the duplex suffered smoke damage. There was no damage to the adjoining duplex. All CGFD units returned to service within an hour.

