Fatal traffic accident involving a bicycle in Illinois

Early yesterday morning, an Olive Brand, IL man was killed in a traffic accident while riding a bicycle. 58-year-old David Coleson was traveling south on Illinois Route 3 near Airport Road in Alexander County. 54-year-old Dennis Bigham was driving a truck and was also traveling south and began to pass the bike. Coleson turned left, directly in the path of the truck and Bigham was unable to avoid hitting him. Coleson succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Bigham was uninjured. The roadway was closed for approximately 30 minutes during the crash investigation. This is still under investigation and no further information is available.

Like this: Like Loading...