Nov. 5th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Yesterday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 38 new cases of COVID19 in the region. There are 35 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 2,003 cases, 1,271 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 156 (85 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 63 (43 recoveries)

Johnson: 457 (288 recoveries)

Massac: 187 (103 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 45 (24 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 259 (191 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 836 (537 recoveries, 21 deaths)