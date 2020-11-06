Southeast extends coronavirus-driven suspension of ‘study abroad’ trips

Southeast Missouri State University has announced it will not offer “study abroad” experiences to its students through the end of the Spring 2021 semester. The decision is in effect during the current Fall 2020 semester and applies to all international travel, including faculty and staff. Southeast has offered study abroad opportunities for more than 40 years, ranging from short-term faculty-led programs to semester-long or year-long exchanges with partner universities. Some of the most popular destinations for Southeast students includ Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Ecuador, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. The decision to extend the ban on university-supported study abroad trips was made in consultation with SEMO’s president Carlos Vargas and Southeast’s 21-member Emergency Response Team, which was formed in March in response to COVID-19. Learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

