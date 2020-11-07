Trading Post – November 7

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

19×27 ft carport – $600 – ph #: 573-718-4895

————–

14 Christmas cups – $5/all

100 Country music LPs – $25/all – ph #: 481-8140

————–

Set of 15 in Goodyear tires/wheels – from Chevy pickup – $500 – ph #: 573-576-8299

————–

Honda & Harley Davidson motorcycles

Will trade for handyman work – ph #: 573-450-5401

————–

Samick acoustic guitar – w/case – $275 – ph #: 573-282-2268

————–

7 ft cedar posts – ph #: 573-380-0986

————–

14 in Craftsman chainsaw – $45 – ph #: 334-1757

————–

Looking for gutter cleaning service – Oak Ridge area – ph #: 573-450-2025

————–

Kitchen cabinets

Storm windows

Used lumber & bricks – ph #: 573-200-0611

————–

Dunn commercial coffee maker – 3 burners – 2 decanters – $60 – ph #: 573-382-0702

————–

Toys for Toys/Canned food drive – Knights of Columbus Hall – Scott City

————–

4 hit & miss engines

630 John Deere tractor

Parts for ‘55 Chevy – ph #: 573-820-5472

————–

BF Goodrich radial tire – never used – $200 

Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: