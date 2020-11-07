Trading Post – November 7
Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237
19×27 ft carport – $600 – ph #: 573-718-4895
14 Christmas cups – $5/all
100 Country music LPs – $25/all – ph #: 481-8140
Set of 15 in Goodyear tires/wheels – from Chevy pickup – $500 – ph #: 573-576-8299
Honda & Harley Davidson motorcycles
Will trade for handyman work – ph #: 573-450-5401
Samick acoustic guitar – w/case – $275 – ph #: 573-282-2268
7 ft cedar posts – ph #: 573-380-0986
14 in Craftsman chainsaw – $45 – ph #: 334-1757
Looking for gutter cleaning service – Oak Ridge area – ph #: 573-450-2025
Kitchen cabinets
Storm windows
Used lumber & bricks – ph #: 573-200-0611
Dunn commercial coffee maker – 3 burners – 2 decanters – $60 – ph #: 573-382-0702
Toys for Toys/Canned food drive – Knights of Columbus Hall – Scott City
4 hit & miss engines
630 John Deere tractor
Parts for ‘55 Chevy – ph #: 573-820-5472
BF Goodrich radial tire – never used – $200
Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543