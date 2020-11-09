Monday, November 9th, 2020

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Angered that a burger joint “had no more lettuce for their sandwiches,” a Florida Man allegedly caused a disturbance late last Wednesday that resulted in his arrest on a pair of criminal charges. Police say that 49-year-old Henry Arce-Cabellero was beating on the windows of a Checkers restaurant in Largo, a city in the Tampa Bay area.

He was melting down “because he was upset that the store had no more lettuce for their sandwiches.” According to a criminal complaint, Arce-Cabellero was “yelling and screaming” at Checkers’ employees, causing them to “fear for their safety.”

When police arrived at the eatery around 11:30 p.m., he was in his car and refused to identify himself, prompting an officer to remove him from the vehicle. He was charged with disorderly conduct in an establishment and resisting an officer without violence, both misdemeanors.