Nov. 6th Southern Seven Region COVID Update

Friday afternoon, Southern Seven Health reported 60 new cases of COVID19 in the region. There are 28 new recoveries. S7HD reported a total of 2,063 cases, 1,299 recoveries, and 26 deaths in the region. The number of individuals confirmed within the Southern Seven Counties:

Alexander: 164 (89 recoveries, 1 death)

Hardin: 66 (44 recoveries)

Johnson: 480 (295 recoveries)

Massac: 200 (108 recoveries, 2 deaths)

Pope: 46 (24 recoveries, 1 death)

Pulaski: 262 (194 recoveries, 1 death)

Union: 845 (545 recoveries, 21 deaths)