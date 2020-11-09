Subject takes own life after short pursuit in Perryville

Yesterday afternoon, a short pursuit in Perryville led to a subject taking his own life. The Perryville Police Department was assisting Fugitive Recovery Agents contracted with Raleigh County, West Virginia in locating 25-year-old Joshua Rice of Perryville, who was wanted on a bond revocation for multiple felony warrants. When Rice was located in the 1300 block of S. Perryville Blvd., the Fugitive Recovery Agents attempted to take him into custody and Rice fled in his vehicle. He led officers on a short pursuit and upon encountering the police department’s officers, Rice pulled into a field in the 1700 block of Alma Ave. and shot himself in his vehicle. Officers immediately rendered aid and called for an ambulance, but Rice passed away at the scene. A .22 caliber revolver was recovered from his vehicle.

Like this: Like Loading...