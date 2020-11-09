Vehicles catch fire in Miner

The Standard Democrat reports that piles of decommissioned vehicles caught fire due to equipment failure Wednesday in Scott County. At about 3 p.m., officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety’s Fire Division responded to a request for mutual aid at Paul’s Recycling in Miner where piles of decommissioned cars caught fire. The stacks of decommissioned vehicles were heading to the “crusher” machine when the equipment failure occurred. Officials aren’t sure yet what ignited it, but it was possibly some type of flammable liquid or vapor. No one was injured, and the business’s building was not harmed. Crews were on scene until about 7:30 p.m. Also assisting at the scene were Scott County Rural Fire, Oran Fire and NBC Fire. The city of Morehouse covered the City of Sikeston while DPS assisted in Miner.

Like this: Like Loading...