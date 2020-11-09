Williamsville man pleads guilty to firearm charges

A Williamsville man is facing time in prison after pleading guilty to a firearm possession charge, with another suspect facing imprisonment. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department reports that 57-year-old Marty Luke pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm during his court hearing last Monday. Luke and 67-year-old Donald Sanders have previously been convicted of a series of burglaries in Butler County in January of 2019, which involved the theft of several coins, jewelry, and firearms. Luke faces up to 10 years of prison time for the charge, and has a court hearing set for January 19th. Sanders, who had previously pleaded guilty to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and attempting to intimidate a government witness in September, faces up to 30 years in prison, and will also be appearing in court on January 19th.

