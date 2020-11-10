Area McDonald’s Restaurants Celebrating Veterans with FREE Menu Items on November 11

Locally-owned McDonald’s restaurants will celebrate Veterans Day by offering free menu items to Veterans tomorrow. Veterans can enjoy one of three options: a sausage biscuit and hash brown; McChicken and small fries; or a McDouble and small fries at participating McDonald’s restaurants. Local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Shannon Davis says supporting Veterans is always a top priority, but this year is more important than ever. “We want to honor those who have protected and served this great nation,” said Davis. “Our Veterans’ sacrifices and dedication mean more to us than they will ever know. Honoring them with this special offer is just one small way for us to say thanks this Veterans Day.” This offer is only valid at participating McDonald’s restaurants. Please see attached list below of participating locations and promotional flyer for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...